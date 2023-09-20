Several Saints are nominees for the Class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame

Several former New Orleans Saints are among the list of 173 Modern-Era Nominees for the Class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame, including G Jahri Evans, DT La’Roi Glover, C Max Unger, QB Jake Delhomme, RB Ricky Williams and WR Joe Horn.

The list of Modern-Era Nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November.

Players must have last played at least five full seasons ago to be eligible for nomination. Therefore, any individual who last played in 2018 is eligible for the first time in 2024.

The full list of nominees can be viewed at 173 Modern-Era Nominees announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2024 | Pro Football Hall of Fame (profootballhof.com)

The Class of 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame will be enshrined in August 2024.

