Wednesday’s Saints vs. Packers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints held a walkthrough on Wednesday. The status listed on the injury report is an estimate of players’ practice participation. Running back Kendre Miller returned to practice and was a full participant while running back Jamaal Williams didn’t practice due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring)
Limited Participation
QB Taysom Hill (Knee)
Did Not Participate
TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)
RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring)
Green Bay Packers:
Full Participation
P Daniel Whelan (Finger)
Limited Participation
WR Christian Watson (Hamstring)
LB Lukas Van Ness (Elbow)
LB Rashan Gary (Knee)
Did Not Participate
T David Bakhitari (NIR-Rest/Knee)
G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee)
RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring)
