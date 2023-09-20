 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday’s Saints vs. Packers Injury Report

Two Saints did not practice on Wednesday.

By Kyle Besson
Houston Texans v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints held a walkthrough on Wednesday. The status listed on the injury report is an estimate of players’ practice participation. Running back Kendre Miller returned to practice and was a full participant while running back Jamaal Williams didn’t practice due to a hamstring injury that he suffered during Monday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring)

Limited Participation

QB Taysom Hill (Knee)

Did Not Participate

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)

RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring)

Green Bay Packers:

Full Participation

P Daniel Whelan (Finger)

Limited Participation

WR Christian Watson (Hamstring)

LB Lukas Van Ness (Elbow)

LB Rashan Gary (Knee)

Did Not Participate

T David Bakhitari (NIR-Rest/Knee)

G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee)

RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring)

