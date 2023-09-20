Saints announce 2 roster moves

The New Orleans Saints have announced that they signed RB Tony Jones Jr. to their 53-man roster from the practice squad. They have also signed DB Cameron Dantzler Sr. to the practice squad.

Jones was signed in 2020 by the Saints as an undrafted free agent. He briefly spent time with the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 and spent the 2023 preseason with the Denver Broncos. He was re-signed to the Saints practice squad at the start of the 2023 regular season. In Monday night’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Jones had 12 carries for 34 yards and 2 TD’s.

Dantzler was drafted in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. During his rookie season in Minnesota, Dantzler was the first Vikings cornerback to be named to the PFWA All-Rookie team since 1994. He has played 35 career games with 26 starts for 148 tackles (125 solo), 3 INT’s, 17 passes defended, 3 forced fumbles and 2 fumble recoveries.

