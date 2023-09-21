NFL Picks Week 3: Ahead of the Pack

After two weeks, the New Orleans Saints find themselves with a 2-0 record for the first time in a decade. Although offensive inconsistencies have troubled the team in the first two games, the defense has been downright dominant. The offense will still be without All-Pro running back Alvin Kamara for one more week, but will add rookie running back Kendre Miller this week, which will hopefully add a little spark to the unit.

Now the Saints need to beat the Pack in order to stay ahead of the pack in a stunningly competitive and competent NFC South this season. With Tampa and Atlanta both undefeated, the Saints cannot afford to lose ground, especially in winnable situations line this Sunday at Lambeau. The Saints have what it takes to win their third-straight and remain undefeated. Now its up to them to do it.

Last week I went 12-4

I told you so: Seahawks over Lions!

What do I know: Packers over Falcons?

***

WEEK 3

Thursday, September 21st - Thursday Night Football

Giants(1-1) at 49ers(2-0)

If only the Giants could face lowly Arizona every week, instead they now face the NFC’s most complete team so far this early season. San Francisco wins 30-3.

Pick: 49ers

***

Sunday, September 24th - Early Games

Colts(1-1) at Ravens(2-0)

Unless Anthony Richardson miraculously clears concussion protocol, it looks like Gardner Minshew will be the one taking this loss in Baltimore. Baltimore wins 26-17.

Pick: Ravens

***

Titans(1-1) at Browns(1-1)

The devastating injury to Nick Chubb on Monday Night puts Cleveland in a tough position on a short week. Tennessee will get the offensive output they've been striving for, thanks to a huge afternoon from Derrick Henry. Tennessee wins 39-27.

Pick: Titans

***

Falcons(2-0) at Lions(1-1)

Atlanta pulls out a thriller in Motown, behind a monster effort from their ground game, stealing the win in the closing moments. Atlanta wins 21-20.

Pick: Falcons

***

Texans(0-2) at Jaguars(1-1)

Despite a home loss against KC last week, the Jags will give the Duval faithful much to cheer about this week, in a fantastic performance at home against their bitter AFC South rivals. Jacksonville wins 37-10.

Pick: Jaguars

***

Broncos(0-2) at Dolphins(2-0)

Miami wins their home debut behind another tremendous effort by Tua and the electric Fins passing attack. This third-consecutive loss puts Denver in a tailspin, searching for answers. Miami wins 31-24.

Pick: Dolphins

***

Chargers(0-2) at Vikings(0-2) - Game of the Week

Why on earth would a matchup of two 0-2 teams be the “Game of the Week”? Because both teams are equally desperate this early in the season, and both are far too talented to be in the position they find themselves in. The acquisition of Cam Akers this week will pay immediate dividends for Minnesota. The Vikings pull out a thrilling back-and-forth victory in overtime here. Minnesota wins 33-30.

Pick: Vikings

***

Patriots(0-2) at Jets(1-1)

This defensive slugfest will be won by the Pats defense taking advantage of a costly turnover by Zack Wilson. New England wins 16-10.

Pick: Patriots

***

Bills(1-1) at Commanders(2-0)

Coming off a spectacular comeback in Denver last week, unbeaten Washington suffers a big letdown at home against Buffalo. Buffalo wins 34-14.

Pick: Bills

***

Saints(2-0) at Packers(1-1)

Only two weeks into the 2023 season, and we may be witnessing the greatest defensive unit in New Orleans Saints history, a history headlined by the opportunistic Super Bowl defense of 2009 as well as the dominant Dome Patrol defenses of the late 80’s and early 90’s. This defense, which has only allowed one touchdown this season, now faces Jordan Love in his first season as starting QB in Green Bay.

The only worrisome aspect of this team so far is the offense, which has only scored three touchdowns this season. Specifically worrisome is the offensive line, which has faced two ferocious defensive fronts to start the year. Thankfully for the Saints offensive line, and by extension their running game, this Green Bay defensive front is arguably the weakest they have faced yet. This could be a matchup that finally benefits this Saints offensive line and allows them to gel and build confidence in real game situations.

The defense will do what they've been doing so far, and that is dominate. First-year starter Jordan Love will face his toughest competition of the year and will not come out better for it. Meanwhile veteran QB Derek Carr will have his steadiest and most complete performance of the season so far, thanks to the efforts of the aforementioned offensive line. The Saints pick up their third-consecutive win of the season. Saints win 21-16.

Pick: Saints

***

Sunday, September 24th - Late Games

Panthers(0-2) at Seahawks(1-1)

Geno Smith and the Seattle offense will have a brilliant performance against this Carolina defense. It may end closer than it should, but Seattle’s offense will keep Carolina winless. Seattle wins 30-27.

Pick: Seahawks

***

Cowboys(2-0) at Cardinals(0-2)

Arizona follows-up a terrible blown loss to one NFC East opponent with a blowout loss to another one. Dallas wins 41-10.

Pick: Cowboys

***

Bears(0-2) at Chiefs(1-1)

Chicago is quickly unravelling before our eyes, and KC will hasten that unravelling on the field this week. Kansas City wins 42-3.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Sunday Night Football

Steelers(1-1) at Raiders(1-1)

Pittsburgh follows-up an impressive win on Monday Night with another one on Sunday Night. Pittsburgh wins 31-17.

Pick: Steelers

***

Monday, September 25th - Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Eagles(2-0) at Buccaneers(2-0)

Yes, the reigning NFC Champs are undefeated, and honestly, they should be, considering the competition they’ve faced in the first two games this season. Sure, Baker Mayfield doesn't strike fear into the Philly defense, but he’s winning games due to the simple fact that he’s not making mistakes and forcing bad throws that costs his team. Philadelphia should win this game, but this feels like a matchup where the speed of the Tampa front seven will cause issues for Jalen Hurts, who has actually been outplayed by Baker so far in this young season. Both quarterbacks will have a difficult time in this game, but this battle of the former Oklahoma star QBs will surprisingly go to Mayfield, who makes one fewer mistake than Hurts. Tampa Bay wins 28-21.

Pick: Buccaneers

***

Rams(1-1) at Bengals(0-2)

Joe Burrow and the Bengals are reeling after two straight losses to start the season, which is exactly how they started a year ago, when they ended their season one bad penalty away from a second-consecutive Super Bowl appearance. Now they look to right the ship against the franchise that narrowly defeated them in Super Bowl LVI two seasons ago. This win won't exact any revenge of any sorts for Cincy, but it will put them back on track this season. Cincinnati wins 27-23.

Pick: Bengals

***

That’s how I see it, tell us how you see Week 3 playing out. Leave your comments and insight below!