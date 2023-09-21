Numbers to Know: Saints vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints move to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.

Even after falling to the Atlanta Falcons last week, the Green Bay Packers will be one of the toughest challenges to date for Dennis Allen and the Saints. This is especially true when considering the questionable injury status of Jamaal Williams and the suspension of Alvin Kamara.

Here are three statistics that you need to know heading into this matchup.

8.3 Yards

What does this mean: The yards per carry earned by Taysom Hill against the Carolina Panthers

Why should I care: For a second week in a row, the Saints struggled to run the ball. A Saints running back room without Kamara and Kendre Miller is already thin, but once Jamaal Williams left the game with a hamstring injury, Tony Jones and Taysom Hill became sole elements. Although Jones found a rhythm in the fourth quarter, Taysom Hill was phenomenal running as both a quarterback and running back. Regardless of Williams’ and Miller’s health status for week three, the Saints could use Hill far more than usual against Green Bay. The Packers struggled to stop the Atlanta run game last week, but can Taysom lead a running attack against them next week? Certainly, look for heavy usage from Hill on Sunday.

Designed runs for Taysom Hill worked extremely well for the Saints last night. Blocking was great, Carolina had no answer. pic.twitter.com/Xh6aEhiiTN — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) September 19, 2023

Eight Sacks

What does this mean: The amount of sacks taken by Derek Carr through two games

Why should I care: The offensive line has been an obvious spot for concern thus far. Carr has been sacked eight times, which is tied with Ryan Tannehill for seventh-most in the league. This has had an obvious impact on the run game as well. The Green Bay secondary might be the best New Orleans has faced thus far, and Carr simply needs more time in the pocket to find open targets. There could certainly be some personal changes or position shifts made this week in practice. If the offensive line can contain the Green Bay front line to less than three sacks, the offense should run notably smoother in week three.

Jayden Reed, also going to be a problem for quite some time.



Jordan Love slinging that thang. pic.twitter.com/FKMCuBPxO1 — GBP Daily - Rob Westerman lll (@GBPdaily) September 17, 2023

Six Touchdowns

What does this mean: Touchdowns thrown by Jordan Love through two games

Why should I care: Jordan Love has not been perfect, but he has been very efficient in the red zone. Given the fact that he also poses a running threat, Love might be the best quarterback the Saints have faced thus far. Last week, Atlanta was able to make critical halftime adjustments and force an abysmal second half from Love. If New Orleans can continue to pressure the quarterback and prevent big passing plays, Love could struggle in week three. Alternatively, if the Green Bay front line squashes the pass rush and gives Love time for long passes, it could be another three-touchdown day for him.