Giants vs. 49ers: Thursday Night Football open thread

The San Francisco 49ers host the New York Giants in the Bay Area tonight. The Giants have been down and up this season while the Niners are looking like they may be the NFC’s team to beat. Can the Giants hold up against a top contender? Will the Niners dominate another overmatched opponent? Let’s tune in to find out!

New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers

Levi’s Stadium - Santa Clara, California

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - Amazon Prime Video

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

