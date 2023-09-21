CSC Week 3 ‘Thursday Night Football’ preview and props

Week 3 of the NFL regular season kicks off with a clash of NFC playoff teams from last season. The New York Giants have to travel across the country to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Daniel Jones and the Giants offense struggled early this season but got on track in a comeback win against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Meanwhile, the Niners have been rolling and look to be a Super Bowl contender already. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

49ers game line -8.5(-134)

Thursday night games are almost always unpredictable. This line is actually set around 10 points towards the 49ers at home but teasing it down a little barely changes the odds. The line alone signals that the 49ers should be in firm control of this game; however, garbage time matters greatly. There were some late covers in week 2 of the regular season that hurt some bettors. Moving this line down slightly can hopefully keep this from happening again. Tease this line down even more if it makes you more comfortable as even -7.5 still sets the odds around -150. Either way, the 49ers should control this game.

Christian McCaffrey longest rush over 17.5 yards(-115)

No team in the NFL has given up as many explosive runs as the Giants. Over eight percent of rushes against them go for over 15 yards so far this season. Nearly seven percent go over 20 yards. From bad to worse goes the Giants rushing defense with having to face one of the best rushing teams and players in the NFL. McCaffrey can easily break off a rush over 18 yards against average defenses, imagine what he can do to one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL on a short week at home. Take the over for McCaffrey’s longest rush.

Nick Bosa over .25 sacks(-166)

For this to hit, Nick Bosa would simply need to be part of a sack on Daniel Jones. The same Daniel Jones who has already been sacked a whopping 10 times through two games this season. Two of the Giants starting offensive linemen are also banged up. Left tackle Andrew Thomas and left guard Ben Bredeson are on the injury report, listed as questionable going into this game. The 49ers defense can make life uncomfortable for quarterbacks already, so having offensive line problems will not help Jones stay upright.

Long shot of the night

Elijah Mitchell anytime TD score(+205)

All those stats about the Giants being bad against the rush apply here to Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell has been used sparingly by the team so far this season and is far behind McCaffrey on the depth chart, but Thursday games can call on others to step up who have fresher legs for the short week. If the Niners want to rest McCaffrey, especially later in the game, expect Mitchell to receive double-digit carries and hopefully find the end zone.

CSC staff picks