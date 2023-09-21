CSC Staff Picks Week 3: Saints don’t cover the board for the first time this year

Another week of game day picks from our staff here at Canal Street Chronicles, where we have a ton of sweeps this week. 10 in total! These games include Cincinnati (-2.5) over LA (Rams) (+2.5), Philly (-4.5) over Tampa (+4.5), Kansas City (-12.5) over Chicago (+12.5), Dallas (-12) over Arizona (+12), Seattle (-6) over Carolina (+6), Detroit (-3) over Atlanta (+3), Tennessee (+3.5) over Cleveland (-3.5), Jacksonville (-9.5) over Houston (+9.5), Miami (-6) over Denver (+6) and San Fran (-10) over New York (Giants) (+10).

Interestingly enough, the Saints are not favored this week as they are +2 underdogs against the Green Bay Packers. It is very understandable since the past two games the Saints haven’t really found a rhythm offensively, but I personally like this matchup against the Packers especially the Saints defense versus a young starter in QB Jordan Love.

A few matchups that could be interesting this week are the Minnesota Vikings versus the LA Chargers. Both offenses have the ability to explode at any time with their talent at wide receiver specifically, but the winner of this game will likely come down to who can make the most plays on defense. I also feel like the Cincinnati Bengals versus the LA Rams could be another fun one. The Rams have played good football so far this season, maybe better than some expected but the Bengals are going to be hungry for a win after starting the season with a disappointing 0-2 record.

Week 3 continues the fun of the 2023 NFL season. Stay tuned!

