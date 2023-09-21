 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 21: Tony Jones Jr. promoted to active roster

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

New Orleans Saints v Carolina Panthers Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Saints make pair of roster moves-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints activated Tony Jones Jr after his two-touchdown performance in Carolina as well as signed a veteran DB.

Marcus Maye suspended three games-USA Today

The seven-year vet will serve his second suspension in just two seasons with the Black and Gold. The three games begin immediately.

Our offense vs their defense-Canal St Chronicles

We take a look at the matchup between the defense of the Green Bay Packers and the high-powered offense of the Saints.

Breakout player: Week 2-Canal St Chronicles

Chris Olave had a strong game, but the performance of a running back elevated from the practice squad may just take the cake.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...