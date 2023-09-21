Fleur-de-Links, September 21: Tony Jones Jr. promoted to active roster

Saints make pair of roster moves-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints activated Tony Jones Jr after his two-touchdown performance in Carolina as well as signed a veteran DB.
Marcus Maye suspended three games-USA Today
The seven-year vet will serve his second suspension in just two seasons with the Black and Gold. The three games begin immediately.
Our offense vs their defense-Canal St Chronicles
We take a look at the matchup between the defense of the Green Bay Packers and the high-powered offense of the Saints.
Breakout player: Week 2-Canal St Chronicles
Chris Olave had a strong game, but the performance of a running back elevated from the practice squad may just take the cake.
One week until Queen B is in Nola! #Saints | @seatgeek pic.twitter.com/vvqGdwwkXl— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 21, 2023
Despite the sour ending, #Saints QB Derek Carr says he still texted Josh McDaniels to congratulate him on the Raiders' Week 1 win.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2023
"I'm gonna be the type of guy I want my kids to be if they go through a hard time."
Hard not to like Carr…
(via @ESPN YT) pic.twitter.com/N5JJAv5hP2
Cam Jordan casually walking Taylor Moton into a yoga pose is wild. #Saints pic.twitter.com/snzfHhwQyY— Full-Time Dame (@DP_NFL) September 20, 2023
