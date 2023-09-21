Fleur-de-Links, September 21: Tony Jones Jr. promoted to active roster

Saints make pair of roster moves-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints activated Tony Jones Jr after his two-touchdown performance in Carolina as well as signed a veteran DB.

The seven-year vet will serve his second suspension in just two seasons with the Black and Gold. The three games begin immediately.

We take a look at the matchup between the defense of the Green Bay Packers and the high-powered offense of the Saints.

Chris Olave had a strong game, but the performance of a running back elevated from the practice squad may just take the cake.

Despite the sour ending, #Saints QB Derek Carr says he still texted Josh McDaniels to congratulate him on the Raiders' Week 1 win.



"I'm gonna be the type of guy I want my kids to be if they go through a hard time."



Hard not to like Carr…



(via @ESPN YT) pic.twitter.com/N5JJAv5hP2 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 21, 2023