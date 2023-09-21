Thursday’s Saints vs. Packers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will be facing the Green Bay Packers on Sunday where they hope to go 3-0. During the Saints’ Monday Night game against the Carolina Panthers, running back Jamaal Williams suffered a hamstring injury that head coach Dennis Allen said would take Williams “some time” to recover from. Rookie running back Kendre Miller, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury of his own, is looking to make his NFL debut on Sunday vs. the Packers.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring)
QB Taysom Hill (Knee)
Limited Participation
TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)
S Ugo Amadi (Knee)
Did Not Participate
RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring)
Green Bay Packers:
Full Participation
P Daniel Whelan (Finger)
Limited Participation
RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring)
LB Lukas Van Ness (Elbow)
LB Rashan Gary (Knee)
Did Not Participate
WR Christian Watson (Hamstring)
T David Bakhitari (NIR-Rest/Knee)
G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee)
S Zayne Anderson (Hamstring)
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...