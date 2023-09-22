 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Packers Bold Predictions

Here are some bold predictions from the CSC staff for Week 3 of the regular season.

By Tina Howell
NFL: Las Vegas Raiders at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 was another good one with the New Orleans Saints defeating the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013. This week, we head up north to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

  • Defense continues dominating, with at least 3 sacks, 2 INTs and Packers score less than 20.
  • Chris Olave and Michael Thomas both have huge games with over 100 yards each.
  • Saints win and roll on to 3-0.

LUKE H:

  • Saints and Packers defense combine to force 4+ turnovers.
  • Michael Thomas goes for 100-yards.
  • Kendre Miller scores his first NFL touchdown.

KYLE:

  • Derek Carr finally looks how the Saints want him to and throws for 3 TDs
  • Carl Granderson continues to impress and gets another sack
  • Defense doesn't allow more than 20 points

GREGORY:

  • Defense for both teams show up, limiting scoring greatly
  • Saints offense still find ways to not score in the red zone
  • Saints take first loss of the season in a tough road game on short week

MATT:

  • Derek Carr has bounce back game
  • Saints continues to play well
  • New Orleans goes to 3-0

