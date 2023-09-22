Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Packers Bold Predictions

Week 2 was another good one with the New Orleans Saints defeating the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013. This week, we head up north to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.
So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.
TINA:
- Defense continues dominating, with at least 3 sacks, 2 INTs and Packers score less than 20.
- Chris Olave and Michael Thomas both have huge games with over 100 yards each.
- Saints win and roll on to 3-0.
LUKE H:
- Saints and Packers defense combine to force 4+ turnovers.
- Michael Thomas goes for 100-yards.
- Kendre Miller scores his first NFL touchdown.
KYLE:
- Derek Carr finally looks how the Saints want him to and throws for 3 TDs
- Carl Granderson continues to impress and gets another sack
- Defense doesn't allow more than 20 points
GREGORY:
- Defense for both teams show up, limiting scoring greatly
- Saints offense still find ways to not score in the red zone
- Saints take first loss of the season in a tough road game on short week
MATT:
- Derek Carr has bounce back game
- Saints continues to play well
- New Orleans goes to 3-0
Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel.
Loading comments...