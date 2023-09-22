Canal Street Chronicles: Saints vs. Packers Bold Predictions

Week 2 was another good one with the New Orleans Saints defeating the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2013. This week, we head up north to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

So, let’s take a look at some of the Canal Street Chronicles staff’s predictions for this week’s matchup.

TINA:

Defense continues dominating, with at least 3 sacks, 2 INTs and Packers score less than 20.

Chris Olave and Michael Thomas both have huge games with over 100 yards each.

Saints win and roll on to 3-0.

LUKE H:

Saints and Packers defense combine to force 4+ turnovers.

Michael Thomas goes for 100-yards.

Kendre Miller scores his first NFL touchdown.

KYLE:

Derek Carr finally looks how the Saints want him to and throws for 3 TDs

Carl Granderson continues to impress and gets another sack

Defense doesn't allow more than 20 points

GREGORY:

Defense for both teams show up, limiting scoring greatly

Saints offense still find ways to not score in the red zone

Saints take first loss of the season in a tough road game on short week

MATT:

Derek Carr has bounce back game

Saints continues to play well

New Orleans goes to 3-0

