Weekly Preview: New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers

The New Orleans Saints moved to 2-0 after beating the Carolina Panthers. They’ll be on the road again this week, traveling to Lambeau Field to play the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are coming off a loss to the Atlanta Falcons. With all of that being said, let’s take a look at the Saints matchup this week.

Green Bay Packers Preview

The Packers are led on defense by CB Jaire Alexander. The University of Louisville product is one of the game’s best CBs. It will be very interesting to see who he lines up against, but my bet is Chris Olave. Seeing some of the game’s best go against each other will be an absolute treat. Green Bay has other defensive standouts in Kenny Clark, Rasual Douglas, and Rashaan Gary.

Flipping sides of the ball, the Packers are led by signal caller Jordan Love. The former first-round pick sat for four years behind Aaron Rodgers and is ready to prove himself. Love has gotten off to a solid start, leading the league in passing TDs.

The Packers pass catchers are what I would call young and hungry. It’s filled with talented rookies and second-year players. These players include Christan Watson, Romeo Doubbs, Luke Musgrave, and Jaylen Reed. Watson has been dealing with an injury but could make his debut this weekend.

New Orleans Saints preview

The Saints are 2-0 for the first time since 2013. It hasn’t been the prettiest, but the team has come out of it undefeated. The big key for the Saints has been the team’s defense. The defense has done an amazing job in coverage, creating pressure, and forcing turnovers. The Saints’ defense has been one of the best units in football. Saints CB Marshon Lattimore has been an absolute lockdown CB this season. The former Ohio State Buckeye could be in for one of his best seasons yet.

Marshon Lattimore in coverage this season:



⚜️ 8 targets

⚜️ 3 catches allowed (30 yards)

⚜️ 1 INT

⚜️ 4 forced incompletions

⚜️ 9.4 passer rating allowed pic.twitter.com/6MDFmArqeH — PFF (@PFF) September 19, 2023

The offense for the Saints has been adequate. On the one hand, the team has three receivers in the top 30 for receiving yards. However, the team is in the bottom half of the league in total points scored.

Sometimes, it seems this offense just isn’t on the same page. The offensive line has been an absolute disaster to start the year. Derek Carr is constantly under pressure, and his play has been subpar because of it.

I think the lack of running game has also contributed to the mediocre offense. The team has been without Alvin Kamara and Kendre Miller for the past two weeks. They also lost Jamaal Williams halfway through the Panthers game. Williams is expected to be sidelined for this week’s game, so rookie Kendre Miller will be HB1.

Who will win the game?

I hope I’m wrong, but I have the Packers winning this game. The Saints’ offensive inconsistencies will plague them in this NFC matchup. The team will be away for this one, meaning they will be playing in one of the most hostile stadiums in the NFL. Lambeau Field is known for its rich history and intense crowd.

This game should be extremely close. It might even come down to the final drive of the game. However, if the Packers are without HB Aaron Jones, the Saints will pick up the win. Jones being out will give the Saints enough of an edge to win.

