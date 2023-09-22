Saints Rookie Report: Week 3

The New Orleans Saints rookies are getting more accustomed to NFL life as the weeks go on. With two games under their belt, let's take a look at how the team's rookies are doing.

Bryan Bresee

I wanted to take a step back from football for Bresee's update. This past Friday was the one-year anniversary of his sister's death. The month of September is childhood cancer awareness month. Bresee honored his sister's legacy by spending his off day at Ochsner Health.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and @bryan_bresee wanted to shine a little extra light on the strength of those in their fight by spending his off day with his new friends @OchsnerHealth #EllaStrong



We football fans sometimes forget that there are things that are bigger than football. I think I speak for all of the Who Dat Nation when I say we're proud of you Bryan.

Kendre Miller

Who Dat nation has been disappointed not to see HB Kendre Miller on the field. The TCU product injured his hamstring in the preseason. However, fans will be delighted to learn that Miller is a full participant at practice this week. The 21-year-old could have a significant impact against the Packers, with Jamaal Williams and Alvin Kamara out.

Jordan Howden

The Saints were informed yesterday that starting S Marcus Maye would be suspended for violating the NFL's PED protocol. This suspension will likely lead to the Saints fifth-rounder Jordan Howden, getting more snaps. The versatile safety will look to make a name for himself while his teammate is suspended.

Lou Hedley

The Australian punter has gotten off to a hot start this season. He had a great game against the Panthers, punting the ball five times in the win. Two of his five punts were inside the 20-yard line.

