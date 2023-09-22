Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 3

The New Orleans Saints defense led the way on Monday Night Football as the Saints remain undefeated. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 2, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

11. New Orleans Saints: +2800 (Last week’s odds: +2300) (Last week’s ranking: 13)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +600 (+600) (1)

2. San Francisco 49ers: +700 (+800) (3)

3. Philadelphia Eagles: +750 (+800) (2)

4. Dallas Cowboys: +850 (+1200) (5)

5. Baltimore Ravens: +1000 (+1700) (7)

6. Buffalo Bills: +1000 (+1000) (4)

7. Miami Dolphins: +1300 (+1700) (8)

8. Cincinnati Bengals: +1900 (+1300) (6)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars +2600 (+1900) (11)

10. Detroit Lions +2600 (+1800) (9)

13. Atlanta Falcons: +3300 (+4000) (15)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +7000 (+10000) (24)

30. Carolina Panthers: +20000 (+11000) (28)

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.