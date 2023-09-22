Saints Reacts Results: Is the team headed in the right direction?

Earlier this week, we ran our weekly confidence poll to see how our readers were feeling about the team. After Monday night’s win against the Carolina Panthers, 80% said that they are confident the team is headed in the right direction. This is a little dip from last week’s poll results of 91%. It could be the offensive line struggles or lack of depth at running back for this week’s game, that could have caused the dip but nonetheless, the overwhelming majority of Saints fans are still feeling good about the team.

The New Orleans Saints will face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday afternoon. If the Saints pull off another win to go 3-0, it will undoubtably be a huge confidence boost to fans.

