 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, September 22: Saints prepare for Green Bay this Sunday

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: SEP 18 Saints at Panthers Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NFL Picks: Week 3-Canal St Chronicles

Our CSC staff brings you their best picks for Week 3 of the NFL season including what we feel the New Orleans Saints to do this weekend against the Green Bay Packers.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

Three of the four teams in the “worst division in the league” are 2-0 to start the season. We break down where everyone stands heading into Week 3.

Our defense vs their offense-Canal St Chronicles

The incredibly talented Saints defense will have a tough task with Aaron Jones and the Packers offense in Lambeau Field.

Armchair Quarterback: Saints vs Panthers-Canal St Chronicles

Here’s a final breakdown of the Saints’ Monday Night Football win over the Carolina Panthers.

Numbers to Know: Saints vs Packers-Canal St Chronicles

With the third game of the 2023 NFL season, we take a look at some numbers to watch between the Saints and the Packers.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...