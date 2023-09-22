Saints at Packers props and best bets

Week 3 of the NFL regular season continues with two potential NFC contenders. The New Orleans Saints travel to play the Green Bay Packers. Sadly, the Packers were unable to hold a lead against the Atlanta Falcons in week 2 so they sit at an even .500 for this game. Meanwhile, the Saints are undefeated through two weeks but now have to travel on a short week after playing away on Monday Night Football.

Both teams have struggled on offense so far this season, so this game is likely to be decided by the defensive units. Each week, CSC will preview and highlight some wagers for every Saints game. Thanks to our friends over at DraftKings Sportsbook for the lines for the Saints at Packers week 3 best bets.

NFL Week 3 Saints at Packers best bets

Saints game line +3.5(-160)

The Saints and Packers are very similar teams. Each team has new quarterbacks under center on offense. Both teams want to run the ball and use their defenses to stay in games while these quarterbacks get acclimated to the team. The Packers are favored in this game for a variety of reasons, including being at home and the Saints not having a full week of practice and preparation. Once again, the Saints are at the wrong end of some questionable scheduling decisions. Either way, the game should remain close, so tease this line up a little to cover the field goal.

Saints and Packers total score under 43.5(-135)

Along with good defenses and run games comes a running clock. It is surprising that this game total is over 40 points, especially when last week’s game was under 40. With each team boasting two of the very best cornerbacks in the NFL, passing yards will be tough to produce. Marshon Lattimore and Jaire Alexander are lockdown corners who completely change their respective defenses. This limits both team’s ability to throw the ball, speeding up the game. This game looks like it could be a race to 20 points to win, but the total should stay under 44 for this wager.

Jordan Love under 212.5 passing yards(-115)

The Saints passing defense and secondary have been outstanding so far this season. The unit is allowing the sixth fewest yards per game through two. Quarterbacks passing rating against the Saints is 57.5, the second lowest in the entire NFL. As far as sacks and interceptions go, the Saints rank in the top-10 of both in the NFL through two games. Jordan Love is completing passes at just a 56% rate right now, very low by NFL standards and fourth worse in the league. This weekend’s game is not likely to get easier for Love as the Saints secondary is better than both of the Packers previous opponents. Love has kept the Packers in games so he is not likely to have a meltdown, but he is in for a long day on Sunday and should have trouble going well over 200 passing yards.

Long shot of the game

Kendre Miller anytime TD scorer(+200)

Tony Jones Jr is getting all of the shine after his performance on Monday Night Football. It is Kendre Miller though who might be the better prospect in this Saints backfield with the absence of both Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Williams. Miller was a third-round draft selection for the Saints, which is a high price to pay for a team who usually finds running back talent elsewhere. The team believed in Miller enough to invest this much draft capital, and he will have a chance to show out in his season debut this weekend. The Packers have given up the third most yards in the NFL on the ground so far this season, so Miller should see plenty of running room and opportunity to hopefully find the end zone in week 3.