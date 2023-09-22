Final Saints vs. Packers Injury Report

The 2-0 New Orleans Saints have finished up their final practice before their matchup against the 1-1 Green Bay Packers. During Friday’s practice, Safety Jordan Howden was added to the injury report with a finger injury. Running back Kendre Miller and QB Taysom Hill are both expected to play Sunday as they were full participants.
The Green Bay Packers added cornerback Jaire Alexander to their Injury Report with a back injury. He was limited in practice and is questionable against the Saints. Offensive weapons Aaron Jones and Christian Watson are both questionable for Sunday’s matchup as well.
New Orleans Saints:
Full Participation
RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring)
QB Taysom Hill (Knee)
S Jordan Howden (Finger)
Limited Participation
S Ugo Amadi (Knee) Questionable
Did Not Participate
CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring) Questionable
TE Foster Moreau (Ankle) Doubtful
RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring) Out
Green Bay Packers:
Full Participation
P Daniel Whelan (Finger)
Limited Participation
RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring) Questionable
LB Lukas Van Ness (Elbow) Questionable
LB Rashan Gary (Knee)
WR Christian Watson (Hamstring) Questionable
CB Jaire Alexander (Back) Questionable
Did Not Participate
T David Bakhitari (NIR-Rest/Knee) Questionable
G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee) Out
S Zayne Anderson (Hamstring) Out
