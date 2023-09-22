Final Saints vs. Packers Injury Report

The 2-0 New Orleans Saints have finished up their final practice before their matchup against the 1-1 Green Bay Packers. During Friday’s practice, Safety Jordan Howden was added to the injury report with a finger injury. Running back Kendre Miller and QB Taysom Hill are both expected to play Sunday as they were full participants.

The Green Bay Packers added cornerback Jaire Alexander to their Injury Report with a back injury. He was limited in practice and is questionable against the Saints. Offensive weapons Aaron Jones and Christian Watson are both questionable for Sunday’s matchup as well.

New Orleans Saints:

Full Participation

RB Kendre Miller (Hamstring)

QB Taysom Hill (Knee)

S Jordan Howden (Finger)

Limited Participation

S Ugo Amadi (Knee) Questionable

Did Not Participate

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring) Questionable

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle) Doubtful

RB Jamaal Williams (Hamstring) Out

Green Bay Packers:

Full Participation

P Daniel Whelan (Finger)

Limited Participation

RB Aaron Jones (Hamstring) Questionable

LB Lukas Van Ness (Elbow) Questionable

LB Rashan Gary (Knee)

WR Christian Watson (Hamstring) Questionable

CB Jaire Alexander (Back) Questionable

Did Not Participate

T David Bakhitari (NIR-Rest/Knee) Questionable

G/T Elgton Jenkins (Knee) Out

S Zayne Anderson (Hamstring) Out

