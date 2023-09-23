Prospects to watch for: Chop Robinson

Another week has passed, and it’s time to take a look at another prospect. Today, we’re going to take a look at Penn State’s Chop Robinson. I decided to look at Robinson this week because CBS analyst Chris Trapasso mocked the Penn State product to the New Orleans Saints at pick 20.

Bio of Chop Robinson

Demeioun “Chop” Robinson is from Gaithersburg, Maryland, and attended Quince Orchard High School. Robinson was a 247 Sports five-star recruit. He had offers from all over the country including Alabama, Clemson, Michigan, USC, and many other elite schools. Robinson turned down all of these offers to stick close to home and committed to the University of Maryland. However, he only played there one season before transferring to Penn State.

Strengths of Chop Robinson

My favorite trait about Robinson is how quick off the line of scrimmage he is. His quick first step allows him to get by opposing linemen and cause havoc.

According to PFF, Robinson was one of the best pass rushers in the nation. He had a 92.4 pass-rushing grade.

Robinson also plays with such a high level of intensity. He never takes any plays off. He looks hungry to make tackles and sack QBs. The Nittany Lion also has shown some ability to drop in coverage.

Weaknesses of Chop Robinson

Sometimes Robinson just doesn’t look strong enough to take on bigger lineman. For example, when I watched him versus Ohio State, he struggled tremendously against Dawand Jones. In his defense, Jones is a freak of nature and was a fourth-round pick last year. However, it highlighted just how much he struggles against bigger tackles.

In the NFL, the tackles are bigger, meaner, and stronger, and Robinson won’t be able to win battles with just his speed. Robinson also isn’t the most polished run defender.

The final verdict

I think I’m a little lower on the junior than most NFL analysts. While I see the potential for great things, there are more negatives than I would like to see.

While I could see Robinson going in the first round. I think he’s more of a second-round pick. I think he’ll perform extremely well at the combine. He may even post the best 40-yard dash time for an EDGE.

I would love to see him put on about 15-20 lbs. ESPN currently lists him as 6’3” and 250 lbs. If he could put on some muscle and weight, it would allow him to push through some of those bigger linemen.

