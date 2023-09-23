Sit & Start: Saints Week 3 Fantasy Line-Up

In anticipation of the New Orleans Saints game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, here are some suggestions for benching a few players on your fantasy team. The Saints must make some roster changes after the win over the Carolina Panthers on primetime tv (Monday Night Football) due to injury. The Saints are backed into a corner with Kamara serving his last suspension game, Jamaal Williams (hamstring), and Kendre Miller (hamstring) still questionable at the time of this article. If your roster includes other options, I recommend considering them. In light of that, let’s look at who to bench this week.

Note: I listed Jimmy Graham as an option last week while he wasn’t active. Forgive me for that mishap.

Jamaal Williams- Sit

The practice report shows Williams as a non-participant after he sat out Wednesday’s walk-through. The most likely scenario is that Williams will not play in Green Bay on Sunday.

Taysom Hill- Sit

On Wednesday’s practice estimate, Hill was listed as limited, but may play Sunday against Green Bay. Due to Jamaal Williams’ lack of on-field activity Wednesday and Thursday, the Saints are expected to be without Williams this weekend, which could give Hill another chance to carry along with Tony Jones and rookie Kendre Miller. If you decide to keep him active on your fantasy roster, he could rake in some points as he will most likely line up in multiple positions.

Kendre Miller- Sit

On Thursday, Miller was listed as a full participant on the Saints’ injury report for a second consecutive day. His pro debut appears likely to take place Sunday at Green Bay, where Jamaal Williams (hamstring) is expected to be out. Even though he set to start, I would use a better option if you have one this week.

Derek Carr- Sit

With just over 20 total fantasy points through two games, this isn’t a good start. Carr is still adjusting to the Saints system. Despite the team’s 2-0 record, Carr has not produced an abundance of fantasy points so far. I would suggest finding a more reliable option than Carr to deal with the deep pass defense of Green Bay this week.

Foster Moreau- Sit

On Thursday, Moreau (ankle) was upgraded to a limited practice status. The practice report for Wednesday lists Moreau as DNP, so this is a positive step for him heading into Week 3 against Green Bay.

What are your thoughts? Who do you have on your roster to adjust for the changes the Saints need to make this week? List your roster changes in the comments below.