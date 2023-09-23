 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints agree to a 4-year extension with DE Carl Granderson

Granderson signs a 4-year deal worth $53 million.

By Kyle Besson
NFL: SEP 18 Saints at Panthers Photo by David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints and defensive end Carl Granderson have agreed on a 4-year extension worth $52 million that includes $35.3 million guaranteed.

Granderson, an undrafted free agent in 2019, has been impressive to start the 2023 season, recording 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble in two games. The Wyoming product also has 11 quarterback pressures, which is tied for the third most in the league according to PFF.

The Saints are trying to learn from their past mistakes by paying their players early. In 2021, defensive end Trey Hendrickson broke out for the Saints while in the last year of his deal. When free agency began, Hendrickson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and has been one of the top defensive players on their team.

The Saints have been looking for a centerpiece to line up on the opposite side of Cameron Jordan for some time now. The Saints traded up to draft defensive end Marcus Davenport in the first round of the 2018 draft, and they drafted defensive end Payton Turner in the first round of the 2021 draft. Davenport signed with the Minnesota Vikings this past off-season, and Turner has had injury issues since he was drafted.

Granderson has been a problem for opposing offensive lines this season helping the defense be one of the best units in the league. The Saints get the 26-year-old defensive end for a good price.

