Saints place RB Jamaal Williams on IR

The New Orleans Saints have placed RB Jamaal Williams on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered in last week’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Saints placed RB Jamaal Williams on IR due to his hamstring injury and he now will miss at least the next four games. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 23, 2023

This means that Willams will miss at least the next four games. The earliest that he will be eligible to return will be in Week 7, when the Saints will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, October 19th. This move is not that surprising because Saints head coach Dennis Allen said at Tuesday’s press conference that Williams could be out some time because of the injury. So, it makes sense to place Williams on IR while he is recovering and free up his roster spot to bring up a player from the practice squad.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel