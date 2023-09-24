Week 3 late games open thread

Week 3 continues and the late slate of games are ready to kickoff! Now that the New Orleans Saints have concluded their early-afternoon game, we turn our attention to a trio of interesting matchups. Here is today’s late slate:

Carolina at Seattle

Dallas at Arizona

Chicago at Kansas City

The most important game in the second half of the day for Saints fans is clearly the Panthers facing the Seahawks. We will definitely be Seahawks fans in that matchup. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

