Steelers vs. Raiders: Sunday Night Football open thread

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight in Sin City. These two teams have a long and storied history that continues to this day. Will Pittsburgh win consecutive primetime matchups? Can Jimmy G get the best of this Steelers defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Pittsburgh Steelers at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

