New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Inactives

Week 3 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-0) are on the road again. This week they face the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at historic Lambeau Field.
Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.
New Orleans Saints:
- TE Foster Moreau
- CB Paulson Adebo
- WR A.T. Perry
- G Nick Saldiveri
- DE Kyle Phillips
Green Bay Packers:
- WR Christian Watson
- CB Jaire Alexander
- RB Aaron Jones
- OT David Bakhtiari
- G Elgton Jenkins
- S Zayne Anderson
- S Anthony Johnson Jr.
