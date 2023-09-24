New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Inactives

Week 3 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-0) are on the road again. This week they face the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at historic Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

TE Foster Moreau

CB Paulson Adebo

WR A.T. Perry

G Nick Saldiveri

DE Kyle Phillips

Green Bay Packers:

WR Christian Watson

CB Jaire Alexander

RB Aaron Jones

OT David Bakhtiari

G Elgton Jenkins

S Zayne Anderson

S Anthony Johnson Jr.

