New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Inactives

5 players are inactive today for the Saints.

By Tina Howell
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Tennessee Titans Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3 is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-0) are on the road again. This week they face the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at historic Lambeau Field.

Kickoff is just minutes away, so let’s take a look at today’s inactives.

New Orleans Saints:

  • TE Foster Moreau
  • CB Paulson Adebo
  • WR A.T. Perry
  • G Nick Saldiveri
  • DE Kyle Phillips

Green Bay Packers:

  • WR Christian Watson
  • CB Jaire Alexander
  • RB Aaron Jones
  • OT David Bakhtiari
  • G Elgton Jenkins
  • S Zayne Anderson
  • S Anthony Johnson Jr.

