Saints vs. Packers: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!
Today:
New Orleans Saints (2-0) at Green Bay Packers (1-1)
The Saints face the Packers at Lambeau Field today, with a chance to go 3-0 and keep pace in a surprisingly competitive NFC South. For the Packers, a win would keep them at the top of a wide open NFC North. There is a lot on the line for both teams here at the early point of the season. Let’s hope its the Saints that rises to the occasion today.
The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!
Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 3 action:
Game time:
Sunday, September 24th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST
Location:
Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin
Weather Forecast:
68º - Cloudy
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 386 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Green Bay Packers radio network affiliates can be found here
Online and Multi-Device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints +1; Over/Under 42 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and White Pants
Opponent Blog:
Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...