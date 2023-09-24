Saints vs. Packers: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Welcome to Saints Gameday!

Today:

The Saints face the Packers at Lambeau Field today, with a chance to go 3-0 and keep pace in a surprisingly competitive NFC South. For the Packers, a win would keep them at the top of a wide open NFC North. There is a lot on the line for both teams here at the early point of the season. Let’s hope its the Saints that rises to the occasion today.

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Here are your links to follow all of today’s Saints Week 3 action:

Game time:

Sunday, September 24th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather Forecast:

68º - Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 386 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Green Bay Packers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +1; Over/Under 42 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Acme Packing Company

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.