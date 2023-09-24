Saints vs. Packers: Week 3 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 3

The Saints take on the Packers at historic Lambeau Field. The Saints have fielded one of the absolute best defense in the league so far this season, and this defense will need to keep that level of intensity up today, as the Saints are still without Alvin Kamara at RB for one more week. In Kamara’s place will start rookie Kendre Miller, who now has his chance to prove why he believes he is the future for the Saints at his position. Hopefully the Saints extend their win streak to three in a row today.

Kickoff:

Sunday, September 24th - 10:00am PST / 12:00pm CST / 1:00pm EST

Location:

Lambeau Field - Green Bay, Wisconsin

Weather Forecast:

68º - Cloudy

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket:

tv.youtube.com (Subscription Required)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 386 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Green Bay Packers radio network affiliates can be found here

Online and Multi-Device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +1; Over/Under 42 courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and White Pants

Opponent Blog:

Acme Packing Company

Here’s to New Orleans having a fantastic Sunday! Who Dat!

