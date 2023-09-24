Key Matchups: Saints vs. Packers

The New Orleans Saints are preparing to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Week 3 contest at the Frozen Tundra of Lambeau Field. One of the positives for the Black and Gold is that it won’t be very frozen.

The Packers have started the year strong just like the Saints, so this should be a very entertaining matchup. Let’s look at some of the key battles I’m looking for.

Saints running game vs Packers defense

The Saints will be without Alvin Kamara for one more week, but now you have to add in the news of Jamaal Williams going on IR after his hamstring injury. However, the rookie from TCU Kendre Miller is prepared to make his NFL debut tomorrow afternoon along with the second game for Tony Jones Jr. So, what will the New Orleans rushing attack look like against a strong front for the Packers? I think this could be a game where the Saints' offense relies on the passing attack to produce for them after the way Michael Thomas, Chris Olave, and Rashid Shaheed have performed to start the 2023 season.

Saints pass rush vs Jordan Love

The Saints have had such a strong pass rush in the first two matchups and now you have to wonder if they're due for a down game. Meanwhile, Jordan Love may not be a rookie, but he’ll be treated like one because it’s his first year as the starting quarterback in Green Bay.

I’m interested to watch how Cam Jordan and newly extended Carl Granderson are able to pressure Love into making bad decisions, or if the “rookie QB curse” will come back to life after it appeared to break on Monday night with Bryce Young.

Chris Olave vs Jaire Alexander

Olave has been fantastic in his first two games of the season, going over 100 yards once and nearing it Monday night. But he’ll face probably his toughest test of the season thus far when he may line up against Jaire Alexander. Alexander is currently listed as questionable for tomorrow's contest, but this will be matchup to watch if he does suit up. Alexander has been one of the better corners in the league for the last few years so Olave will have to be on point.

