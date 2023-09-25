Eagles vs. Buccaneers: Monday Night Football open thread

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Philadelphia Eagles in the first game of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. This is a matchup of division winners from a season ago. Will the Eagles dominate this game on the road? Can the Bucs pull off a shocker and win this primetime showdown? Let’s tune in to find out!

Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Raymond James Stadium - Tampa, Florida

Kickoff - 4:15pm PST / 6:15pm CST / 7:15pm EST

Network - ABC

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

