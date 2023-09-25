Rams vs. Bengals: Monday Night Football open thread

The Cincinnati Bengals host the Los Angeles Rams in the second game of tonight’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. This is a rematch of Super Bowl LVI, but this time the game takes place in the Bengals’ house. Will the Bengals get back on track by beating the franchise that bested them in the big game? Can the Rams defensive front bully the Cincy offensive line? Let’s tune in to find out!

Los Angeles Rams at Cincinnati Bengals

Paycor Stadium - Cincinnati, Ohio

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Follow the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

