CSC Monday Night Football Week 3 preview and props

Week 3 of the NFL regular season concludes with another Monday Night Football double-header. Both games are worth watching. In the first game, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will look to prove they are NFC contenders against the Philadelphia Eagles. Starting an hour later, the Los Angeles Rams travel to face the Cincinnati Bengals. Can Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow show out this week or will they continue to struggle? Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview some of the best props and wagers for every Monday primetime game. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Monday Night Football Week 3 double-header preview and props.

CSC MNF week 3 props and best bets

Eagles game line -3.5(-138)

The Eagles have not been nearly as dominant as they were last season, especially on defense. They have allowed their first two opponents, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings, to hang around games. This line would have likely been close to double digits going into the season, but the Buccaneers have proven resilient this season. Jalen Hurts will have to play well against a stout Buccaneers front, but they can likely do enough to win this game. Tease this line down a bit though since it is a bit high until the Eagles prove they can win by double-digits again.

AJ Brown anytime TD scorer(+135)

A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts were in a much-publicized discussion on the sidelines last week. Brown has started off slow this season, with just 108 yards total through two games. Expect that to change this week against a soft Buccaneers secondary. The Bucs have perennially been great against the rush, which will put the ball in Hurts’ hand most of the game. The opportunities should be ample for Brown. Expect that animated conversation to turn into points for Brown in primetime on Monday.

Rams and Bengals total score under 45.5(-136)

It is no secret that both of these teams have struggled on offense. The Rams have looked better with the emergence of Puka Nacua, but it is questionable if that can be maintained. Joe Burrow and the Bengals have looked awful so far this season, likely due to Burrow’s lower leg injury. Expect both of these teams to maintain their running game to stay balanced to take pressure off their quarterbacks. Expect a slowed down game by design from both teams, which should keep the scoring limited.

Matthew Stafford under 252.5 passing yards(-130)

The Bengals are currently the fourth-worst team in the NFL against the run. Opposing teams average nearly five yards per carry against them. They also allow the seventh most rushes that total over 15 yards. How does this relate to Stafford’s passing prop? This should be a close game where teams will need to stay balanced throughout. With the way Joe Burrow has played, it is not likely that the Bengals are going to pace this game. The Rams will run the ball well against this bad defense which keeps Stafford’s yards down for the game.

Long shot of the night

Tyler Higbee anytime TD scorer(+230)

Tyler Higbee is one of the pass-catchers that the Rams look for in the red zone. Higbee has a favorable match-up this week against a mediocre Bengals pass defense. The Bengals secondary allowed Mark Andrews to score a touchdown on five catches to open the season. If long drives are in store for this game, then big, bodied receivers will make a difference for the Rams. The long shot picks are not great so far this season, but the turn around begins with Higbee this week.