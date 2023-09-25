Saints open as 3-point favorites against the Bucs

Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and the New Orleans Saints (2-1) return home to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0) in Caesars Superdome on Sunday

Currently, the Saints are 3-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. This comes after a heartbreaking 1-point loss to the Green Bay Packers, in which the Saints gave up a 17-0 lead in the 4th quarter. The Saints not only lost the game, but they also lost QB Derek Carr at least for the next few weeks due to a shoulder injury.

Meanwhile, the Bucs have yet to play and will face to Philadelphia Eagles on MNF tonight.

The under is currently 40.5 points but there will surely be some movement depending on the outcome of Tampa’s game tonight.

