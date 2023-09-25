 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Social media reactions to Saints crumbling loss against Packers

Whatever could go wrong, went wrong!

By Sterling Mclymont
New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

When the New Orleans Saints marched into halftime with a 17-0 lead, all appeared to be well for the team in black and gold as they believed they were marching to a 3-0 start on the season. Unfortunately, disaster would strike as a crumbling offensive line would lead to a shoulder injury to QB Derek Carr on a nasty sack.

After a gassed defense finally gave all they could, the Saints would ultimately fall to the Green Bay Packers. Let’s dive into the reactions from this chaotic game that surely took years off of many Saints fans lives.

Next up for the Saints: a home game against a divisional opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s hope that New Orleans can get back to basics and focus on bouncing back next week.

