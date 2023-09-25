Social media reactions to Saints crumbling loss against Packers

When the New Orleans Saints marched into halftime with a 17-0 lead, all appeared to be well for the team in black and gold as they believed they were marching to a 3-0 start on the season. Unfortunately, disaster would strike as a crumbling offensive line would lead to a shoulder injury to QB Derek Carr on a nasty sack.

After a gassed defense finally gave all they could, the Saints would ultimately fall to the Green Bay Packers. Let’s dive into the reactions from this chaotic game that surely took years off of many Saints fans lives.

Saints O line making bums look special smh — Tyla Nicholle ✨⚜️ (@Tsylvester16) September 24, 2023

Saints O line blocking for Derek Carr: pic.twitter.com/6ZXixVBqqa — Ryan Evans (@RyanEvansESPN) September 19, 2023

Chris Olave only needs one hand to dominate the NFL — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) September 24, 2023

As a Saints fan I don’t know how much more heartbreak and abuse I can take — Tyler McCaffery (@Tcaff94) September 24, 2023

Saints coaching staff should be investigated for this choke job — Dakota Neisen (@CoachNeisen) September 24, 2023

Next up for the Saints: a home game against a divisional opponent in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Let’s hope that New Orleans can get back to basics and focus on bouncing back next week.