Fleur-de-Links, September 25: Saints fall late, fear the worst for Derek Carr

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
New Orleans Saints v. Green Bay Packers Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

Saints vs Packers thread-Canal St Chronicles

After leading 17-0 at the half, the New Orleans Saints gave up 18 straight points to fall 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers.

Derek Carr believed to injure AC joint-CBS Sports

It was a scary moment when the Saints’ quarterback went down with an injury and never returned to the game. However, we have an update, and it appears the Saints avoided the worst-case scenario.

Saints fall late to Green Bay-Yahoo Sports

In his first career start at Lambeau, Jordan Love was incredible for the Packers as he helped lead an amazing comeback to take down the Saints.

Saints let one slip-New Orleans Saints

For the first loss of the 2023 season, it was certainly a painful one. John DeShazier breaks down the game and shares his thoughts.

