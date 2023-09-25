Fleur-de-Links, September 25: Saints fall late, fear the worst for Derek Carr

After leading 17-0 at the half, the New Orleans Saints gave up 18 straight points to fall 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers.

It was a scary moment when the Saints’ quarterback went down with an injury and never returned to the game. However, we have an update, and it appears the Saints avoided the worst-case scenario.

In his first career start at Lambeau, Jordan Love was incredible for the Packers as he helped lead an amazing comeback to take down the Saints.

For the first loss of the 2023 season, it was certainly a painful one. John DeShazier breaks down the game and shares his thoughts.

Some good news: #Saints QB Derek Carr seems to have avoided a more serious injury than originally expected, sources say. He could still miss some time, but this does not appear to be a season-ending scenario. pic.twitter.com/71xbLZ2ntq — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023