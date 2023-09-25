 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints QB Derek Carr could miss time due to shoulder injury, per reports

Carr was injured on a sack during the 3rd quarter.

New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr could miss some time due to an AC sprain on his right shoulder, per NFLN ‘s Ian Rapoport. Carr's injury occurred on a sack midway through the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

After Carr was evaluated at a local Green Bay hospital, he flew back home to New Orleans with the team.

No further details have been released but stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest updates on Carr’s injury.

