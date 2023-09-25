Saints QB Derek Carr could miss time due to shoulder injury, per reports

New Orleans Saints QB Derek Carr could miss some time due to an AC sprain on his right shoulder, per NFLN ‘s Ian Rapoport. Carr's injury occurred on a sack midway through the 3rd quarter of Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers.

More: Derek Carr is believed to have suffered an AC sprain, source said. After a multitude of tests, there was no additional damage. When he plays will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility. https://t.co/iALy1FIBtr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

After Carr was evaluated at a local Green Bay hospital, he flew back home to New Orleans with the team.

It looks like Derek Carr was able to catch the team flight back to N.O. He'd been evaluated at a local hospital after his injury in today's game. — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) September 24, 2023

No further details have been released but stay tuned to Canal Street Chronicles for the latest updates on Carr’s injury.

