State of the NFC South: Week 4

This past weekend was a rough one for the NFC South. Every team in the division lost this week. Let’s take a look at how these teams fare after losing.

State of the Carolina Panthers:

The Panthers are off to a horrendous start. They lost this week to the Seattle Seahawks 37-27. The team was without their QB of the future, Bryce Young. The scariest part for Panthers’ fans is that the team doesn’t own their first-round pick.

The Panthers are taking on the Minnesota Vikings this week. They will have home-field advantage, but I doubt that will be enough to beat the Vikings.

State of the Atlanta Falcons:

The Falcons took a horrendous loss against the Detroit Lions. The team’s offense was only able to muster six points. It’s becoming abundantly clear that Desmond Ridder is not an NFL starting-caliber QB. I would expect this team to draft a QB this offseason.

The Falcons take on the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road this week. The Jags are coming off a rough loss to the Houston Texans and I think they take that fuel and use it to beat the Falcons.

State of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

The Buccaneers were handed their first loss of the season losing to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Baker Mayfield struggled tremendously against the Eagles defensive line.

They will take on the Saints on the road. I think the Buccaneers get back to their winning and defeat the New Orleans Saints. Normally I’d take the Saints, but QB Derek Carr is out “week-to-week” which means that Jameis Winston is probably the starter, and this writer is not that much of a fan of Winston’s.

State of the New Orleans Saints:

The Saints took their first loss this weekend and also lost their starting QB for the time being. The Saints are in a rough spot, and they will now have to rely on Jameis Winston. The good news for the team is that RB Alvin Kamara is coming back.

However, I don’t think the Saints will be able to overcome their QB deficiencies and will lose this divisional battle.

Jonny’s record predicting the NFC South 9-3

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel