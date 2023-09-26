Social Media Reactions: Bengals vs. Rams

In the second game of the Monday Night Football double header, the Los Angeles Rams play against the Cincinnati Bengals. With a 5-12 record last season, the Rams had low expectations going into this season. Following a win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, they lost 30-23 to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Meanwhile, the Bengals have lost both division games to the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns. Joe Burrow was active from a calf injury in tonight’s game but has not performed 100%. He probably should have sat this game out. But let’s take a look at what fans online are saying.

Bengals helmets make me want a Lil Debbie zebra cake real bad pic.twitter.com/OnpMRsUPwN — Kate (@katebarstool) September 26, 2023

Don’t wanna see a hurt burrow but it is nice seeing that bengals oline continuing to be porous — Morgan McGuire (@MorganM29058432) September 26, 2023

I just want to meet one other Bengals fan out somewhere who also prioritizes being in shambles over football over social connection — lele (@lelequelindo) September 26, 2023

See jags fans it's not just us https://t.co/LB5ER8g2Ao — big money (@Jarvis83736501) September 26, 2023

