Social Media Reactions: Eagles vs. Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the reigning NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Tampa in a 2-0 showdown. While the Eagles come into Monday night’s matchup as the clear favorites, they’re not taking Tampa Bay lightly and risking the Bucs ruining their hot start. While Tampa Bay is undefeated, some have pointed out how soft their first two games were despite the 2-0 start.

Tampa Bay will have the opportunity to reintroduce itself to the league on Monday night and prove that luck had nothing to do with how things have been going. The Eagles don’t want to take chances, especially after the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars both lost this week to underdogs.

Let’s scroll the Twittersphere to see what fans are saying.

Eagles have held Tampa Bay to 99 yards of offense



Safety

pic.twitter.com/YkpBfYyNMc — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) September 26, 2023

D’Andre Swift has been elite as an Eagle pic.twitter.com/3jjyJO57DA — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) September 26, 2023

A dominating defense really is Philadelphia’s love language. Great to see Sean Desai’s D taking over. — Kevin Negandhi (@KevinNegandhi) September 26, 2023

D’Andre Swift after seeing all the Taylor Swift hype yesterdaypic.twitter.com/Z93dVEuxLR — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) September 26, 2023

