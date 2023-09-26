 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 26: Alvin Kamara returns from suspension

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Kansas City Chiefs v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Kamara back with the Saints-NBC Sports

The All-Pro running back is returning to the practice field after serving his three-game suspension, even posting this meme on social media.

Saints vs Packers recap-Canal St Chronicles

It was a tough day for the team wearing all-white uniforms Sunday afternoon in the land of dairy. We take a look at the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Social Media Reactions: Saints vs Packers-Canal St Chronicles

Let’s just say fans weren’t happy with the way things played out yesterday afternoon in Green Bay.

Saints are favored vs Bucs-Canal St Chronicles

In Kamara’s first game back, the New Orleans Saints are favored over Jameis Winston’s former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Derek Carr “week to week”-CBS Sports

The Saints' starting quarterback is suffering from an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder and is currently listed as week to week.

