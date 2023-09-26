Fleur-de-Links, September 26: Alvin Kamara returns from suspension

Kamara back with the Saints-NBC Sports
The All-Pro running back is returning to the practice field after serving his three-game suspension, even posting this meme on social media.
First day out. ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/tLSzQF8JFX— Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) September 25, 2023
Saints vs Packers recap-Canal St Chronicles
It was a tough day for the team wearing all-white uniforms Sunday afternoon in the land of dairy. We take a look at the game against the Green Bay Packers.
Social Media Reactions: Saints vs Packers-Canal St Chronicles
Let’s just say fans weren’t happy with the way things played out yesterday afternoon in Green Bay.
Saints are favored vs Bucs-Canal St Chronicles
In Kamara’s first game back, the New Orleans Saints are favored over Jameis Winston’s former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Derek Carr “week to week”-CBS Sports
The Saints' starting quarterback is suffering from an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder and is currently listed as week to week.
17 years ago tonight, the #Saints reopened the Dome!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2023
Photos from the memorable night:https://t.co/RI8FAeRC1n
TD #Saints from Punt Return! The Reliable Shaheed! pic.twitter.com/7tIwPvSyXb— Saints Happy Hour Podcast (@SaintsHappyHour) September 24, 2023
: #Saints QB Derek Carr is unlikely to play the #Bucs on Week 4, per @AdamSchefter— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 26, 2023
It appears that Jameis Winston will start against his former team.https://t.co/z22Rfc58fL pic.twitter.com/xcznTeGtCb
