Fleur-de-Links, September 26: Alvin Kamara returns from suspension

The All-Pro running back is returning to the practice field after serving his three-game suspension, even posting this meme on social media.

It was a tough day for the team wearing all-white uniforms Sunday afternoon in the land of dairy. We take a look at the game against the Green Bay Packers.

Let’s just say fans weren’t happy with the way things played out yesterday afternoon in Green Bay.

In Kamara’s first game back, the New Orleans Saints are favored over Jameis Winston’s former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Saints' starting quarterback is suffering from an AC joint injury in his throwing shoulder and is currently listed as week to week.

17 years ago tonight, the #Saints reopened the Dome!



Photos from the memorable night:https://t.co/RI8FAeRC1n — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2023

TD #Saints from Punt Return! The Reliable Shaheed! pic.twitter.com/7tIwPvSyXb — Saints Happy Hour Podcast (@SaintsHappyHour) September 24, 2023