Saints make several roster moves, including releasing WR Tre’Quan Smith

The New Orleans Saints made several roster moves on Tuesday, which include releasing WR Tre’Quan Smith from injured reserve which means he will now be a free agent. Smith was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury prior to start of the regular season.

Smith was drafted by the Saints in the 3rd round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He was frequently injured during his 5 seasons in New Orleans, in which he caught a total of 131 passes for 18 TD’s.

In addition to releasing Smith, the Saints also released RB Kirk Merritt from their practice squad. Merritt has been moved on and off the team’s active roster and practice squad this season so it is very possible we will see him again soon.

In the wake of Derek Carr's injury, the Saints have also added another QB to their roster by signing QB Jake Luton who was currently on the Carolian Panthers practice squad. Lofton is a familiar face in New Orleans, having spent some of the 2022 season on the Saints practice squad.

