Fantasy football waiver wire targets for week 4

The theme of the week is rookie breakthroughs. Of course, a running back who scored four touchdowns in a single game will be the highest waiver priority this week. Close behind is a pair of Tanks along with an Iowa Hawkeye. Rookies always emerge, but it seems like several of these players are far ahead of schedule for fantasy football. If anyone has FAAB budget or waiver priority left after the rush for Jerome Ford last week, it will likely be spent on one of the following names going into week 4. Here are some players available in the majority of leagues who can help on rosters each week. This is waiver wire targets for week 4 of the fantasy football regular season.

De’Von Achane, running back, Miami Dolphins

It is going to be difficult for the Dolphins to balance their running backs going forward. Jeff Wilson returns from the IR soon while Raheem Mostert has been very reliable for the team. Although now, it would seem they are going to have to keep Achane involved in this offense. It cannot be overstated how amazing of a game he had in week 3 against the Denver Broncos. Achane received 22 total touches and had 233 yards combined rushing and receiving. Oh, and he also scored four touchdowns in a single game. There have been many incredible players who have not scored four times in a single game, and Achane has accomplished the feat in just his third professional game. Achane will likely be the highest priority waiver addition this week, but this is a crowded group of offensive weapons, so it remains to be seen his role going forward.

Tank Bigsby, running back, Jacksonville Jaguars

Travis Etienne has the majority of touches in this Jaguars backfield. That has not stopped the Jags from using Bigsby this season though, especially in short yardage situations. Bigsby already has two touchdowns this season in just his first three games. With how badly the running back position is this season, Bigsby could carve out a bigger role as the season wanes. Bigsby is already on the field for around 18% of the Jaguars offensive plays so he is carving out somewhat of a role. If the Jaguars want to preserve Etienne or if he gets dinged up, Bigsby immediately becomes an RB2 at worst.

Tank Dell, wide receiver, Houston Texans

When a rookie quarterback asks for a specific wide receiver, it should not be a surprise when their rapport on the field develops quickly. C.J. Stroud asked the Texans to draft Dell and that looks to be a great choice so far this year. In his first three games, Dell has garnered 21 targets which he has used to score twice. The Texans have been scrappy this season and that will likely continue in a weak division. Stroud is not scared to throw the ball down field, already tallying over 900 yards through the air. This is likely to continue, especially if the Texans defense keeps allowing more than 24 points per game.

Sam LaPorta, tight end, Detroit Lions

In the first three games of his NFL career, Sam LaPorta has quickly acclimated to the Lions offense. Each game, LaPorta’s targets have gone up. In week 3, LaPorta received a whopping 11 targets which he turned into 84 yards and a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown cannot be the only player to catch passes on this team and the Lions knew that going into this season which is why they spent a second-round pick on the tight end. LaPorta looks to have a permanent role in this high-powered offense that should continue all season.