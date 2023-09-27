If the Saints win/lose against Bucs

After a shattering loss against the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints will be looking to bounce back at home when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers travel down to the Big Easy. Starting QB Derek Carr went down with a shoulder injury late in the game last week and is currently being reported as a day to day/week to week development. Whether or not he plays Sunday remains to be seen but for now, all eyes will be focused on Jameis Winston as he readies himself to more than likely lead the Saints into battle Sunday afternoon.

If the Saints win:

This game is important for two reasons. Reason number one: the Saints need a bounce back game after the embarrassment of riches that occurred in Green Bay. Reason number two: a win here would put the Saints at a 3-1 overall record and a 2-0 record within the division, keeping them afloat in the race for the NFC South title.

If Winston gets the start, a win here will also give him much-needed redemption against his former team. Since joining the Saints, Winston hasn’t been able to fully beat the Bucs out right. In 2021, he suffered a season ending ACL injury that took him out of the game. In 2022, he fell short in a 20-10 loss against a Tom Brady led Bucs team. If Winston can manage to lead this team to a win, it would be nice to see redemption finally achieved for Jameis.

If the Saints lose:

Dropping this game would officially put the Saints in a concerning situation moving forward. Leaving the game with a 2-2 overall record and also 2-1 within the division would lower the margin for error in the coming weeks. The NFC South is shaping up to be a more competitive race than some would have predicted, a loss here would only begin to dig a hole for the Saints that they can’t afford to find themselves at the bottom of this early on in the season.

Losing here would also derail the momentum that the Saints are attempting to build, especially right before a date with Bill Belichick and his New England Patriots in Foxborough next week.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel