Saints Super Bowl Odds: Week 4

The New Orleans Saints dropped their first game of the year, and now face the prospect of being without quarterback Derek Carr for multiple weeks. Here are how the Saints and their division rivals stack up against the teams with the top 10 Super Bowl odds after Week 3, courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook:

13. New Orleans Saints: +3500 (Last week’s odds: +2800) (Last week’s ranking: 11)

1. Kansas City Chiefs: +600 (+600) (1)

2. San Francisco 49ers: +600 (+700) (2)

3. Philadelphia Eagles: +700 (+750) (3)

4. Buffalo Bills: +950 (+1000) (6)

5. Dallas Cowboys: +1000 (+850) (4)

6. Miami Dolphins: +1000 (+1300) (7)

7. Baltimore Ravens: +1400 (+1000) (5)

8. Cincinnati Bengals: +1700 (+1900) (8)

9. Detroit Lions +2200 (+2600) (10)

10. Cleveland Browns +2600 (+3300) (11)

16. Atlanta Falcons: +4500 (+3300) (13)

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: +8000 (+7000) (20)

30. Carolina Panthers: +30000 (+20000) (30)

