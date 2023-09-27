 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, September 27: Saints make two key roster moves

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: JAN 01 Saints at Eagles Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Saints cut Tre’Quan Smith-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints created room on the roster by releasing their blocking specialist while adding quarterback depth.

State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles

Our staff takes a look at our three division foes and what they were up to this past week.

Ups and Downs: Saints vs Packers-Canal St Chronicles

From jumping out to a 17-0 lead to squandering it all away late, it was a bumpy ride Sunday afternoon.

Would La’el Collins fit?-Saints Wire

The Saints clearly need offensive line help. Could the former LSU Tiger and Cincinnati Bengal/Dallas Cowboy help with that?

