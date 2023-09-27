Fleur-de-Links, September 27: Saints make two key roster moves

Saints cut Tre’Quan Smith-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints created room on the roster by releasing their blocking specialist while adding quarterback depth.
State of the NFC South-Canal St Chronicles
Our staff takes a look at our three division foes and what they were up to this past week.
Ups and Downs: Saints vs Packers-Canal St Chronicles
From jumping out to a 17-0 lead to squandering it all away late, it was a bumpy ride Sunday afternoon.
Would La’el Collins fit?-Saints Wire
The Saints clearly need offensive line help. Could the former LSU Tiger and Cincinnati Bengal/Dallas Cowboy help with that?
Bryan Bresee is the only reason this play didn’t work. #Saints pic.twitter.com/PzR9dr0T9l— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) September 27, 2023
It was a full day for @taeetaylor who continued making an impact in the community throughout the day including a few passionate and inspiring words for the young men representing @karrfootball #Saints | @SaintsinComm pic.twitter.com/15QWpSsZKG— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 27, 2023
Alvin Kamara is 1 touchdown away from setting the #Saints career TD mark (tied with Colston at 72)!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 26, 2023
Take a look back at some of his most memorable scores with the Saints #TouchdownTuesday
Next up: Saints vs. Buccaneers on Sunday (Noon CT on FOX) pic.twitter.com/sWuWBz51Z4
Loading comments...