SB Nation Reacts Survey: Do you think the Saints are headed in the right direction?

The New Orleans Saints were handed their 1st loss of the season in a heartbreakingly close one, losing 18-17 to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Lambeau. Not only did the Saints lose the game but they also lost QB Derek Carr in the 3rd quarter to a shoulder injury. Thankfully, Carr was diagnosed with just an AC sprain and is considered “week-to-week.”

But as upsetting as it was to see our starting quarterback down with an injury, it was just as upsetting to see the team blow a 17-point lead, giving up 18 points to the Packers in the 4th quarter. Some have said it was because the team just lost their way after Carr went out, some say it was because the defense was gassed. But we want to hear from you, what are your thoughts? Do you think the Saints can bounce back from this loss and do you still think they are still headed in the right direction?

