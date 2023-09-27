Wednesday’s Saints vs. Buccaneers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints are preparing for a divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both teams seem pretty banged up during Wednesday’s practice having 13 players combined who did not participate. The Saints will likely be without quarterback Derek Carr as he is dealing with a shoulder injury.

It is important to note the Buccaneers did a walk-through and their practice report is an estimation.

New Orleans Saints:

Did Not Participate

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)

S Jordan Howden (Finger)

G Cesar Ruiz (Concussion)

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)

TE Jimmy Graham (Rest)

T Ryan Ramczyk (Rest)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Limited Participation

CB Carlton Davis (Toe)

Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (Neck/Shoulder)

LB SirVocea Dennis (Hamstring)

DL Calijah Kancey (Calf)

CB Derrick Pitts (Hamstring)

NT Vita Vea (Pectoral)

LB Devin White (Foot)

