NFL Picks Week 4: Shouldering the Blame

The New Orleans Saints enter Week 4 with a 2-1 record as they head home. Not a bad record by any means, but a very disappointing one, considering the team was less than a quarter away from a 3-0 record and a chance to really break their division wide open this week. Unfortunately, an injury to quarterback Derek Carr was followed by a fourth quarter collapse that won't be forgotten this season.

There is a lot of blame to go around for last week’s loss, and all three facets of the team have to shoulder that blame. The unit that has consistently been to blame this season has been the offensive line, whose consistently offensive play has to shoulder a significant amount of blame to the injury of Derek Carr’s shoulder. Now the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come to town, and Jameis Winston once again faces his former franchise. The last two times Jameis faced the Bucs in the Superdome, it ended in disaster, for him, and later, for his team. Now is another chance for redemption, and a chance to avoid falling behind in the NFC South.

Now let’s take a look at this and all of the games on the Week 4 NFL schedule.

WEEK 4

Thursday, September 28th - Thursday Night Football

Lions(2-1) at Packers(2-1)

Tied atop the NFC North standings, the Lions at last have their chance to supplant the Packers, a goal that has evaded them for a very, very long time. Dan Campbell’s team won't let this opportunity go to waste. Detroit will dominate Green Bay in two key areas, along the offensive and defensive lines. The Lions will keep an immaculate pocket for Jared Goff, while their pass rush will harass Jordan Love relentlessly.

There isn't a position group on the field that the Packers are better than the Lions at, and that will show on the field. Detroit will separate early and never take their foot off the gas. It will be a quiet and humbling night for the home crowd in historic Lambeau Field. Detroit wins 40-23.

Pick: Lions

Sunday, October 1st - Very Early Game

Falcons(2-1) at* Jaguars(1-2) - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Atlanta controls this one by using their ground game to dominate time of possession in this ugly game “across the pond”. Atlanta wins 17-13.

Pick: Falcons

Sunday, October 1st - Early Games

Dolphins(3-0) at Bills(2-1)

This critical AFC East showdown will go Miami’s way, as their offense has their way with Buffalo’s second-ranked defense. Miami wins 39-27.

Pick: Dolphins

Vikings(0-3) at Panthers(0-3)

Justin Jefferson will finally lead his team to their first win, behind a fantastic performance in Carolina. Minnesota wins 34-27.

Pick: Vikings

Broncos(0-3) at Bears(0-3)

Well, someone has to win this dumpster fire of a game. Russell Wilson does enough to give Sean Payton his first win as Broncos head coach. Denver wins 23-16.

Pick: Broncos

Ravens(2-1) at Browns(2-1)

The NFL’s top-ranked defense leads the way in a huge AFC North showdown in Cleveland. Cleveland wins 17-13.

Pick: Browns

Steelers(2-1) at Texans(1-2)

Pittsburgh’s pass-rush will force CJ Stroud into a pair of game-changing turnovers in this one. Pittsburgh wins 31-14.

Pick: Steelers

Rams(1-2) at Colts(2-1)

Indy’s defense leads the way to victory by completely shutting down the Rams’ ground game. Indianapolis wins 20-14.

Pick: Colts

Commanders(2-1) at Eagles(3-0)

Washington keeps this NFC East matchup surprisingly close thanks to a strong rushing effort, but Philly prevails at home. Philadelphia wins 23-20.

Pick: Eagles

Bengals(1-2) at Titans(1-2)

Cincy picks up their second-consecutive win, behind a fantastic game from their receiving corps. Cincinnati wins 21-16.

Pick: Bengals

Buccaneers(2-1) at Saints(2-1)

Alvin Kamara is mercifully back for the Saints, as the team has struggled mightily on offense in the first three games of the season, especially in the run game, which has had a revolving door at the running back position, without their top rusher. Now that revolving door turns to the quarterback position unfortunately, as Derek Carr attempts to recover from an AC sprain in his throwing shoulder, Jameis Winston comes in to once again face the Bucs in the Superdome.

Following his uninspired performance in the second half in Green Bay last week, it makes senses to be wary of his potential performance against a franchise he has had some serious struggles against in his two previous meetings against them. Winston may certainly outplay his counterpart Baker Mayfield, who will have an extremely tough time against the Saints defense, but that won't matter if he continues to make poor decisions against a Todd Bowles defense that has had his number in many ways.

Once again, the stellar Saints defense will do its part, extending their streak to twelve, but their offense will once again continue to struggle and fail to reach the twenty-point mark, crippling the team’s ability to win this very winnable game. Jameis Winston will have a stat line around 17 of 29 for 180 yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions, one of which will be a pick-six in the fourth quarter that ultimately swings the game for the Bucs, unfortunately. Tampa Bay wins 19-13.

Pick: Buccaneers

Sunday, October 1st- Late Games

Raiders(1-2) at Chargers(1-2)

Justin Herbert and the Chargers passing attack make the big plays down the stretch in this surprisingly tight AFC West showdown. Los Angeles wins 23-22.

Pick: Chargers

Patriots(1-2) at Cowboys(2-1) - Game of the Week

This will be an exciting showdown led by some big plays on defense. Leading by two late in the game, the Pats will surrender the game-winning field goal as time expires. Dallas wins 22-21.

Pick: Cowboys

Cardinals(1-2) at 49ers(3-0)

Brock Purdy will have his biggest passing game of the season yet, in this easy divisional win for the Niners. San Francisco wins 38-16.

Pick: 49ers

Sunday Night Football

Chiefs(2-1) at Jets(1-2)

The Jets defense will be pushed past the breaking point by Patrick Mahomes and break they will. Kansas City wins 35-16.

Pick: Chiefs

Monday, October 2nd - Monday Night Football

Seahawks(2-1) at Giants(1-2)

The Seattle defense will have their best performance of the season against the lowly Giants, as the MetLife crowd suffers through horrible blowouts on consecutive nights. Seattle wins 38-14.

Pick: Seahawks

That’s how I see Week 4 playing out. Leave us your picks, insight, and comments below!