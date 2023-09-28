Thursday’s Saints vs. Buccaneers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional Matchup on Sunday. Both teams are 2-1 and looking to jump the other for the top spot in the NFC South. New Orleans had four players that did not practice today. Rookie safety Jordan Howden was inactive for a second straight practice after suffering and playing through a finger injury in practice last week. Tampa Bay had five players that did not participate in Thursday’s practice as well, including superstar nose tackle Vita Vea.
New Orleans Saints:
Limited Participation
TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)
Did Not Participate
QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)
S Jordan Howden (Finger)
G Cesar Ruiz (Concussion)
CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Full Participation
CB Carlton Davis (Toe)
Limited Participation
LB Devin White (Foot)
Did Not Participate
CB Jamel Dean (Neck/Shoulder)
LB SirVocea Dennis (Hamstring)
DL Calijah Kancey (Calf)
CB Derrick Pitts (Hamstring)
NT Vita Vea (Pectoral)
