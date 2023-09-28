Thursday’s Saints vs. Buccaneers Injury Report

The New Orleans Saints will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a divisional Matchup on Sunday. Both teams are 2-1 and looking to jump the other for the top spot in the NFC South. New Orleans had four players that did not practice today. Rookie safety Jordan Howden was inactive for a second straight practice after suffering and playing through a finger injury in practice last week. Tampa Bay had five players that did not participate in Thursday’s practice as well, including superstar nose tackle Vita Vea.

Limited Participation

TE Foster Moreau (Ankle)

Did Not Participate

QB Derek Carr (Shoulder)

S Jordan Howden (Finger)

G Cesar Ruiz (Concussion)

CB Paulson Adebo (Hamstring)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Full Participation

CB Carlton Davis (Toe)

Limited Participation

LB Devin White (Foot)

Did Not Participate

CB Jamel Dean (Neck/Shoulder)

LB SirVocea Dennis (Hamstring)

DL Calijah Kancey (Calf)

CB Derrick Pitts (Hamstring)

NT Vita Vea (Pectoral)

