CSC Staff Picks Week 4: Mostly confidence within the Saints this week even with the uncertainty at QB

After a wild week of football, it’s that time of the week once again. Our weekly game picks from our staff here at Canal Street Chronicles.

This week we only have 5 unanimous picks compared to our whopping 10 last week. These games include the Minnesota Vikings (-4.5) over the Carolina Panthers (+4.5) (someone’s got to win right?), the Philadelphia Eagles (-8) over the Washington Commanders (+8), the Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5) over the Las Vegas Raiders (+5.5), the San Francisco 49ers (-14) over the Arizona Cardinals (+14) and the Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5) over the New York Jets (+9.5). (All odds courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.)

There seems to be a lot more competitive match ups this week. Such as Baltimore versus Cleveland, Los Angeles (Rams) versus Indianapolis, Detroit versus Green Bay and what is likely going to be THE game of the week in Miami versus Buffalo in a thrilling divisional clash.

Also, believe it or not, one of the more intriguing games this week might possibly be the Denver Broncos versus the Chicago Bears and not for good reason. Both teams are struggling mightily to function this season and are coming off some terrible losses. This might be a fun one to watch to see who can maybe put something together first.

Or not...

All in all, another week of football is all we ask for around here, so stay tuned with us here at CSC to get the latest on your favorite team!

