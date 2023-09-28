CSC Week 4 Thursday Night Football preview and props

The NFL schedulers did well when lining this game up for Thursday Night Football. The NFC North seems to be wide open as divisional play begins between the two leaders. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions travel the Lambeau to face the new look Green Bay Packers to begin week 4 of NFL action. Both teams sit at 2-1 through three games and have very similar statistics going into this game. Divisional matchups tend to be good television and very close games. Each week, Canal Street Chronicles will preview the props and wagers for all Thursday games. Thank you to our friends over at DraftKings sportsbook for the wagering lines for the CSC Thursday Night Football preview and props.

Thursday Night Football best bets

Packers game line +3(-150)

All signs point to taking the points in this divisional matchup. Both teams have allowed nearly identical points on defense so far this year. Surprisingly, the Packers have scored a full touchdown more than the Lions going into this game. With the game also being in Green Bay, the Lions being favored is surprising, but bettors need to take advantage of the line before it moves at game time. The Lions could very easily win this game but expect a close game all the way through the fourth quarter.

Jayden Reed over 37.5 receiving yards(-110)

Going into this season, the football analysts thought Romeo Doubs would be the slot receiver for the Packers. With Christian Watson’s injury, Doubs has been asked to play as the outside receiver and he has stepped up in this role. This has moved Jayden Reed up the depth chart though. Although Reed has been on the field less than Doubs, they have received the same number of targets through three games. Out of the slot, Reed has been targeted by Jordan Love 13 times so far. Even if Watson returns for this game, it is likely that Reed continues working in the slot which Love tends to pepper with targets. Jayden Reed should see enough action in what could be a high scoring game to go over 38 receiving yards.

Each team to score a touchdown in each half(+145)

Each of these teams’ offenses has been looking competent so far this season. Jordan Love has not been great, but he has flashed at times and is not making mistakes. Jared Goff and the Lions offense has been consistently one of the best in the league. If this game ends up being a shootout, which is likely, this line could hit early in the third quarter. With a game total set at 46 points combined, each team needs more than three touchdowns already. Take advantage of this positive odds line on your Thursday night wagers.

Long shot of the night

Sam LaPorta anytime TD scorer(+200)

Opportunity for the Lions’ new tight end LaPorta will be available. In his first three games, LaPorta is second on the team in targets while running routes on 70% of the Lions throwing downs. While fellow target-hog Amon-Ra St. Brown lines up primarily in the slot, LaPorta is being lined up all over the field. LaPorta has worked on either side of the line as the outside receiver the majority of his routes. All of these routes and percentages are the epitome of boy-math and, hopefully, this all adds up to Sam LaPorta finding the end zone on Thursday Night Football.